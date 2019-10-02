  • Bakery Square to grow after local developer purchases multimillion dollar building

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A big local developer has even more planned to develop Bakery Square.

    Channel 11 confirmed that Walnut Capital has purchased a multimillion dollar building in the Pittsburgh neighborhood. 

    Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer will have more on plans for the building in a report at 5.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories