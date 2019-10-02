McKEES ROCKS, Pa. - A man was found dead early Wednesday morning at the front door of an apartment in McKees Rocks, officials said.
Police and homicide detectives were called shortly before 2:30 a.m. to Robb Street after a shooting was reported.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer has updates from the breaking news desk as new information comes in. She's LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.
