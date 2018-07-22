  • Benefit raises money for victims of hair salon crash

    Updated:

    The community continues to support the victims of a scary April crash, when a car rammed through the BoRics hair salon in Brentwood.

    A spaghetti benefit dinner is being held until 8 p.m. Sunday at the VFW in Brentwood.

    All the money goes to the seven victims, two of them a mother and her 15-year-old daughter, who were in the salon – which remains closed – when the crash occurred. 

    Doctors had to amputate one of the girl's legs, and both victims have gone through at least a dozen surgeries. 

    Lori Houy talked to a family member about how they're doing, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

