BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Bethel Park Police and officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are tracking a black bear spotted roaming around the area.
Police posted a warning on social media Friday night, warning people the bear was spotted in the area of South Park and Drake roads.
Related Headlines
ALERT: A black bear was spotted in the area of South Park Rd and Drake Rd within the past hour. Residents are advised to STAY AWAY from the animal. Do not approach to take pictures. Animal Control and the Game Commission are aware of the sightings.— Bethel Park Police (@bethelparkpd) June 15, 2019
On Saturday morning, officers posted an update, saying the bear was spotted near the Montour Trail and Washington Elementary. A short time later, another update was posted, advising people the animal was seen again in the Rocky Ridge neighborhood off Clifton Road.
This recent bear sighting comes amid a number of encounters around the area.
>>>>>RELATED: Black bear roaming around Washington County community
Wildlife officials remind people to stay away from black bears, and simply go inside if a bear wanders into your yard.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 recent high school graduates die after lightning strikes in parkk
- Another American tourist dies while staying at Dominican Republic resort
- Cedar Point coaster gets stuck mid-ride
- VIDEO: Woman Accused of Public Intoxication While Operating Toy Truck
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}