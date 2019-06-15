  • Officers, PA Game Commission tracking black bear in Bethel Park

    BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Bethel Park Police and officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are tracking a black bear spotted roaming around the area.

    Police posted a warning on social media Friday night, warning people the bear was spotted in the area of South Park and Drake roads.

    On Saturday morning, officers posted an update, saying the bear was spotted near the Montour Trail and Washington Elementary. A short time later, another update was posted, advising people the animal was seen again in the Rocky Ridge neighborhood off Clifton Road.

    This recent bear sighting comes amid a number of encounters around the area.

    Wildlife officials remind people to stay away from black bears, and simply go inside if a bear wanders into your yard.

