CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A small black bear is roaming around Cecil Township.
The township’s police department said Thursday it has received several reports of sightings of the bear in the Maple Ridge Plan and in the area of Georgetown Road and Hahn Drive.
Photos posted on the department’s Facebook page show the bear eating from a bird feeder.
The department suggests people take down any bird feeders and wait to put out garbage until right before pickup to stop attracting the bear.
There have been several recent bear sightings in other communities, including Penn Hills, South Strabane Township and North Versailles.
