PENN HILLS, Pa. - A woman caught a black bear on camera near a Penn Hills McDonald's restaurant on Frankstown Road.
Nastasja Thompson told Channel 11 she recorded the video of the bear while waiting in the drive-thru lane.
Channel 11's Michele Newell is talking with a State Game Warden about spotting bears in your neighborhood and if you should be worried for 11 at 11.
