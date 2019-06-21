BETHEL PARK, Pa. - A man was shot and killed in Bethel Park after an argument between neighbors, according to Allegheny County Police.
The shooting happened on Horning Road around 8:15 p.m.
When police got there, a 27-year-old man surrendered to them and a 49-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a single gunshot wound. He did not survive.
The house where the shooting happened is a duplex, with the suspect living on one floor and the victim living on the other.
Through their investigation, police have learned there was an argument between the neighbors, but no charges have been filed yet against the man in custody.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and we can be reached via our social media platforms linked below.
