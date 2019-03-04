BETHEL PARK, Pa. - Police say a man at a youth wrestling tournament in Bethel Park went too far when he assaulted his own family member.
Thirty-year-old Floyd Huff allegedly hit his 9-year-old relative after the child’s match.
The alleged assault was witnessed by Bethel Park’s high school wrestling coach, who then reported it to police.
When officers arrived and searched Huff, they allegedly found a heroin kit containing 12 hypodermic needles, a cooking spoon and cotton swabs on the ground next to him.
Huff is being held at Allegheny County Jail. His preliminary hearing is set for next week.
