Van of dialysis patients gets stuck in snow for hours, others concerned about similar emergencies

PITTSBURGH — People are still digging out in many Pittsburgh neighborhoods.

Some roads are covered in inches of snow with just enough room for one car at a time to drive.

“My husband had dialysis this morning. He missed his appointment,” Jeannine Gates told Channel 11. She lives on Nimick Place in the East Hills.

Her street wasn’t plowed in time for her husband’s Tuesday morning appointment.

“I called 311 twice. I called 911 communications non-emergency line. They told me to call 311.”

Her husband needs a kidney and liver transplant and was at risk of missing his Wednesday morning makeup appointment.

“He can die from it.”

The road had been plowed, but only with enough room for one car.

“Not [enough room for] an access van or emergency vehicle,” she said.

Her concern was not without merit. In Beechview, Tuesday evening, a van carrying dialysis patients got stuck for about three hours after sliding down Westfield Street.

“My dad said, let’s try and yank her out. She was afraid of getting in trouble by her employer,” neighbor Alex Farah said.

Eventually, another van came and the patients were transferred. We’ve not heard of any injuries there.

Back in the East Hills, Channel 11 did reach out to Mayor Corey O’Connor’s office about Jeannine’s concerns.

We received this message from his press secretary saying, “Our crews are working around the clock with all hands on deck to address all of our streets citywide. I have flagged this for our team.”

About an hour later, a city plow drove by, clearing enough space for two lanes and hitting spots that had previously been untouched.

“I appreciate them coming up here. At least Access will be able to get my husband and get to dialysis,” Jeannine said. “I appreciate all your guys’ (Channel 11) help because we would have been stuck, again.”

