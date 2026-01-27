LEGO Ideas creator builds model of Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A model of Downtown Pittsburgh could become a set for an iconic toy company.

On Jan. 5, LEGO Ideas creator Chris74 published his 1:1000 scale architecture model of Downtown Pittsburgh and the three rivers.

"With this model, I have set out to capture the spirit of this amazing city defined by its unique landscape, iconic bridges, and a skyline shaped by both industry and innovation," his description of the model says.

The model features a number of iconic buildings, like PPG Place, One Gateway Center, the U.S. Steel Tower and The Tower at PNC Plaza.

It also features things that are quintessentially Pittsburgh, like PNC Park, the inclines, some of the city’s most famous bridges and Point State Park’s fountain.

And, of course, because it’s a moment that every Yinzer remembers, the sinkhole bus.

Chris thinks LEGO should create this set because Pittsburgh is not currently represented by the company’s Architecture lineup, and offers a “fresh and visually distinctive skyline.”

“Pittsburgh has a strong cultural identity and global recognition through sports, education, and technology. This set would appeal not only to local fans, but also to architecture enthusiasts and collectors worldwide,” he explains.

In order for LEGO to review this set for possible production, it has to get 10,000 supporters.

This isn’t the first time that a Pittsburgh-centric LEGO creation has been put forth. In 2023, LEGO reviewed a “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” set, but ultimately decided not to produce it.

