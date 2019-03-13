PITTSBURGH - A body was found Wednesday morning behind an auto body shop in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, officials said.
The body of a female was found along Washington Boulevard under the Larimer Avenue Bridge, according to investigators.
Further information was not immediately available.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
A body is discovered behind an auto body repair shop along Washington Boulevard police and investigators on scene under the Larimer Avenue bridge @TribLIVE @WPXIMikeHolden @WPXI @BreakingNewzman @WPXIMikeHolden #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/t4kFB0Q7AV— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) March 13, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Man flown to Pittsburgh hospital after being bitten by dog at Beaver Co. Humane Society
- Genealogy, DNA solve case of newborn left to freeze to death in ditch 38 years ago
- No jail time for teen who killed three pedestrians, including baby
- VIDEO: McKeesport ranked as one of most dangerous US cities
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}