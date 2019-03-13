  • Body found behind auto body shop

    PITTSBURGH - A body was found Wednesday morning behind an auto body shop in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood, officials said.

    The body of a female was found along Washington Boulevard under the Larimer Avenue Bridge, according to investigators.

    Further information was not immediately available.

