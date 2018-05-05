BELLEVUE, Pa. - A body was found Friday morning in the Ohio River near the Bellevue side of the McKees Rocks Bridge, officials said.
He's been identified as Jerome Samuel Zeigler, 36.
Related Headlines
Railroad employees reported spotting the body shortly after 9 a.m.
Pittsburgh River Rescue crews removed the body from the water.
The body was taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
TRENDING NOW:
- Volcano in Hawaii erupts; evacuations ordered
- Teen saves up money to buy classmate new shoes, clothes
- 5 local doctors charged with illegally giving out controlled substances
- VIDEO: Massive water main break floods several homes, buckles street
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}