  • Body found in Ohio River identified

    BELLEVUE, Pa. - A body was found Friday morning in the Ohio River near the Bellevue side of the McKees Rocks Bridge, officials said.

    He's been identified as Jerome Samuel Zeigler, 36.

    Railroad employees reported spotting the body shortly after 9 a.m.

    Pittsburgh River Rescue crews removed the body from the water.

    The body was taken to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

    Allegheny County Police are investigating.

