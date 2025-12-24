Steelers get huge boost with injury returns on Christmas Eve

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared onSteelersNOW.com.

Santa Claus came early for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the Black and Gold got two major presents at practice on Christmas Eve, with outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig back in uniform for the team at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Watt has missed the last two games after suffering a partially collapsed lung on Dec. 10. Herbig missed last week’s win over the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury.

Watt was doing drills with the defensive linemen instead of the outside linebackers and Herbig was at the back of his drill line, signs that both players were at least somewhat limited in practice, but getting both players back in action is a huge boost for the Steelers ahead of their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns.

