Police found a body near the Allegheny River Saturday.
According to a release from police, 911 operators received calls about a body in Little Pine Creek in Etna around 12:15 p.m.
We're working to find out more details surrounding the body and an update on the investigation.
Police said the body was found in the creek, about 100 yards from the mouth of the Allegheny River. The body has not yet been identified.
Police fire and forensic investigators on scene at the mouth of Pinecreek where it empties into the Allegheny River #wpxi pic.twitter.com/iJFGHWmmGK— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) April 28, 2018
The nearest street is Poplar Street in Etna, police said.
Police, fire crews, and emergency responders are all on the scene. Railroad traffic has been stopped due to the “close proximity to the scene.”
Allegheny County Homicide has been called and will investigate the incident.
