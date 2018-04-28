  • Body found near Allegheny River

    Police found a body near the Allegheny River Saturday. 

    According to a release from police, 911 operators received calls about a body in Little Pine Creek in Etna around 12:15 p.m. 

    Police said the body was found in the creek, about 100 yards from the mouth of the Allegheny River. The body has not yet been identified. 

    The nearest street is Poplar Street in Etna, police said. 

    Police, fire crews, and emergency responders are all on the scene. Railroad traffic has been stopped due to the “close proximity to the scene.”

    Allegheny County Homicide has been called and will investigate the incident. 

     
     

