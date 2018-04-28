First arrest in couple's 2017 murder where toddler was found alive

PARKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The first arrest has been made months after a couple was murdered in their Armstrong County home and a toddler was left alone.
Heather Swilinkski and Dawayne Klingensmith were murdered last November in Parks Township.
PREVIOUS STORY: Family, neighbors in shock after pair killed, baby left alone in home
Until now, there were no arrests in the case.
