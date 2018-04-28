  • First arrest in couple's 2017 murder where toddler was found alive

    Updated:

    PARKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The first arrest has been made months after a couple was murdered in their Armstrong County home and a toddler was left alone.

    Heather Swilinkski and Dawayne Klingensmith were murdered last November in Parks Township.

    The first big movement to keep the case from going cold, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    PREVIOUS STORY: Family, neighbors in shock after pair killed, baby left alone in home

    Until now, there were no arrests in the case.

