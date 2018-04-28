  • 2 taken to hospital following hit-and-run in North Side

    Two people were injured in a hit-and-run in a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight. 

    Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the people in Pittsburgh’s North Side. 

    The incident happened around 2 a.m. on East Ohio Street. 

    Police later found the vehicle involved – a gray Jeep – in Perry South. 

    Channel 11 crews on scene found that the car’s front bumper fell off, and the car also knocked over a parking meter. 

    The two victims were taken to the hospital with “minor-to-moderate injuries,” according to police. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

    Police are still looking for the driver, the investigation is ongoing.

     
     

