Two people were injured in a hit-and-run in a Pittsburgh neighborhood overnight.
Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after hitting the people in Pittsburgh’s North Side.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on East Ohio Street.
Police later found the vehicle involved – a gray Jeep – in Perry South.
Channel 11 crews on scene found that the car’s front bumper fell off, and the car also knocked over a parking meter.
The two victims were taken to the hospital with “minor-to-moderate injuries,” according to police. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police are still looking for the driver, the investigation is ongoing.
