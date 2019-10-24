FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Fox Chapel Area High School is closed Thursday because of a bomb threat, according to Fox Chapel Area School District officials.
The district learned of the threat against the high school late Wednesday night after a Safe2Say Something report was made, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.
“The threat was very ambiguous and non-specific, and was related to rumors circulating about a bomb threat,” the district’s Facebook post said.
O’Hara Township Police searched the high school with two bomb-sniffing dogs, and nothing was found, officials said.
The decision to cancel classes at the high school was made out of an abundance of caution, officials said. Classes were not cancelled for any other schools in the district.
Officials said there will be a heightened security presence at the high school when students return Friday.
