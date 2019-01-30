Braddock's new interim mayor brings fresh perspective to job

BRADDOCK, Pa. - Braddock has a new mayor in town and she’s far from your typical politician.
Chardae Jones is a 29-year-old Braddock native who is very involved in her community.
Braddock's previous mayor, John Fetterman, was elected lieutenant governor and had to vacate the seat.
Marlisa Goldsmith talks one-on-one with interim Mayor Jones about taking on the new role, for 11 News at 6 p.m.
