Port Vue Police Department asking for public’s help identifying car burglary suspect

PORT VUE, Pa. — The Port Vue Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for several car burglaries in the 800 block of Elmwood Street.

According to the police department, this person is also suspected of other car burglaries in other locations around 11p.m. on Monday.

You can call 412-672-2255 with any information as well as sending the Port Vue Police Department a private message on Facebook .

The police department is also reminding residents to lock their vehicles at all times.

