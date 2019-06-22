  • Brentwood Pool closed for the summer for $3 million renovation

    PITTSBURGH - The Brentwood Pool will not open this summer because it is undergoing a $3 million renovation, according to our partners at TribLive.com.

    Officials said the pool should be ready for next summer. 

    A drawing of the renovated facility showed a new bathhouse with added restrooms and changing areas, along with a slide and more green space.

