PITTSBURGH - The Brentwood Pool will not open this summer because it is undergoing a $3 million renovation, according to our partners at TribLive.com.
Officials said the pool should be ready for next summer.
A drawing of the renovated facility showed a new bathhouse with added restrooms and changing areas, along with a slide and more green space.
