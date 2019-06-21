ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A mother is charged with leaving her two young children alone in a Ross Township hotel room.
Police say Shannon Jennings was staying at the InTown Suites with her boyfriend, Shane Jennings, and her two daughters, ages 3 and 6.
Police say the couple left the children alone in the room and they were discovered by hotel staff who went in to clean the room.
After Shannon Jennings was located, police and a caseworker from the Office of Children, Youth and Families went into the hotel room and discovered "glass bowls and pipes with burnt residue from marijuana in plain sight" on several surfaces.
Police said Jennings’ 3-year-old was covered in a severe rash from being left in soiled underwear while in her mother’s care
Jennings is charged with endangering the welfare of her children and no longer has custody of them. She and her boyfriend are each facing one drug charge.
