ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A bridge was struck Tuesday morning, closing part of the Parkway West in Robinson Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The closure went into place just before 10:30 a.m. at the Route 22/60 bridge, a PennDOT spokesperson said.
NEW PIC: I was just sent this pic from a viewer of a mangled truck on the Parkway West this morning. It was on top of a car carrier that didn’t make the bridge clearance in Robinson Township. No one was hurt and the bridge wasn’t damaged pic.twitter.com/pK0LzR0e9g— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 12, 2019
Police said a car carrier had a Jeep on its top row, and the roof of the Jeep clipped the bridge as it was driven beneath it.
PennDOT bridge inspectors were called to the scene before the bridge reopened.
Drivers were forced to exit the Parkway West at the Crafton (Exit 60B) off-ramp during the closure, which lasted until shortly before 11 a.m.
UPDATE: Traffic Is Once Again Moving on the Parkway West Outbound at 22/30/60. Delays are still building back toward I-79. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi https://t.co/SLxXWUjw3F pic.twitter.com/sUc7Otd6u0— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 12, 2019
