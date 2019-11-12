  • Bridge hit in Robinson Township, forcing brief closure of Parkway West

    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A bridge was struck Tuesday morning, closing part of the Parkway West in Robinson Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

    The closure went into place just before 10:30 a.m. at the Route 22/60 bridge, a PennDOT spokesperson said.

    Police said a car carrier had a Jeep on its top row, and the roof of the Jeep clipped the bridge as it was driven beneath it.

    PennDOT bridge inspectors were called to the scene before the bridge reopened.

    Drivers were forced to exit the Parkway West at the Crafton (Exit 60B) off-ramp during the closure, which lasted until shortly before 11 a.m. 

