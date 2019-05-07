  • Bridgeville business owner frustrated with flood insurance program

    BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Nearly a year after massive flooding damaged dozens of businesses and hundreds of homes in Bridgeville, some are still waiting for assistance.

    Blanc Printing CEO Karen Zatta-Martin said sales margins are thinner than ever, but business is up.

    That’s because they are still dealing with the aftermath of the more than $1 million in damage her company sustained during record flooding last June.

    Even though it’s been more than 10 months since flood waters rushed into the Blanc office and warehouse, they’re still waiting on assistance from the National Flood Insurance Program.

    Zatta-Martin said it’s especially frustrating since they’ve paid high premiums for flood insurance for 17 years.

    It's a message she took all the way to Washington to try and fix a broken system.

