Local

Vincentian Marian Manor in Banksville closing after decades of serving residents

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV

Vincentian Marian Manor in Banksville closing after decades of serving residents

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Another skilled nursing and long-term care center in the area is closing.

Vincentian Marian Manor decided to cease operations after serving residents for decades. Now, more than 100 employees and dozens of residents are left looking for new facilities.

On Channel 11 News at 6, why people who live near the facility are anxious about what’s in store for the property’s future.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets for select shows; See the list of performers
  • Pittsburgh-area high schools ranked highly in U.S. News & World Report best Pa. high school list
  • Man arrested for deadly stabbing of woman near Geneva College
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh Marathon 2024: When, where roads will close throughout the weekend
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read