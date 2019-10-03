Brother of Kurt Angle among 3 charged for distributing steroids on dark web

WEXFORD, Pa. - A brother of former professional wrestler and Pittsburgh native Kurt Angle is among three people charged in an alleged steroid conspiracy, Channel 11 News has learned.
Eric Angle, who also has a wrestling background, is accused of using the dark web to distribute steroids, according to court documents.
Eric Angle, 52, of Wexford, is charged alongside two other men from out of state.
The men allegedly worked for the drug trafficking organization "Qu4ntum," and used the dark web as an online storefront for controlled substances and anabolic steroids imported from China, authorities said.
