Bruegger's Bagels warns customers about nationwide data breach

    PITTSBURGH - Bruegger's Bagels locations across the country have been hit by hackers, and now they are warning customers about potentially compromised information.

    The Dallas-based company has a dozen locations in and around Pittsburgh. Leaders said they noticed unusual activity on its network at the end of November, and believe credit card information may have been accessed.

    Bruegger’s has set up a hotline, 877-698-3760, for customers to get more information about the breach. It is active from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. The company can also be reached by email at inquiries@brueggers.com.

