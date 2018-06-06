Buckled road in Peters Township should be reopened by Wednesday morning commute

PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A water main break Tuesday morning in Peters Township caused a road to buckle in several spots and left rocks scattered about.
East McMurray Road is closed while repairs to a 20-inch transmission pipe that carries water to a storage tank are made, according to Penn American Water.
"I usually go this way to take my son to therapy, my mom goes to work, my fiancé goes to work. It's our main entrance and exit to pretty much everything around here, so we have to go completely the roundabout route to get anywhere today," said Brittany Full, who lives near the break.
Five customers were left without water service, officials said.
"We got up and had no water. Like dribbling water. You couldn't flush the toilet or anything and she had to brush her teeth with a water bottle this morning and I don't know how long it's going to take them to fix it. It seems pretty rough out there," Full said.
The road closure and repairs are estimated to last until the evening.
