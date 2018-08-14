Bud Light installs 'Victory Fridges' to give away free beer when Cleveland Browns win

CLEVELAND - Bud Light is installing "Victory Fridges" throughout the Cleveland area that will unlock via WiFi following the Browns' first regular-season win this season.
According to WKYC, the fridges hold about 200 bottles of beer each.
You’ve stood by us through it all. We love you for it, and so does @budlight.— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 14, 2018
These special fridges will unlock celebratory beers when we get our first regular season “W”.#VictoryFridge pic.twitter.com/LgsGNabMpt
The Browns did not win any regular season games last year.
Their season kicks off Sept. 9.
