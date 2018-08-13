Woman accused of killing toddler taken into custody

UPDATE 5:45 P.M. - Police have arrested Deasha Ringgold.
We were there when Ringgold was taken into custody. Watch video from her arrest, ONLY on 11 News at 6 p.m.
Police are looking for a woman they say is responsible for the death of a 23-month-old girl in Clairton.
Deasha Ringgold is charged with homicide and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of Aubree Sherrell, Allegheny County police said Monday.
An unresponsive Sherrell was taken to a hospital on April 27 and later pronounced dead, police said. An investigation determined Aug. 10 that Sherrell’s death was a homicide, and a warrant was issued for Ringgold on Monday.
TRENDING NOW:
- SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS issued for Fayette, Westmoreland, Allegheny counties
- Hail, flooding strike western Pa. as strong storms linger
- Crash shuts down westbound lanes of I-70 in Washington Co.
- VIDEO: Houston Mexican Restaurant Faces Backlash Over Jeff Sessions Photo
Police said the girl died from strangulation and had bruises around her neck.
Ringgold was dating Sherrell's father, and was babysitting her the day she died. She told investigators she walked into a room and Sherrell wasn't breathing and her lips were blue.
Police said Ringgold told them she took Sherrell to the hospital right away, but cell phone records show that an hour before she did, she allegedly googled the following:
- "How to do CPR on a baby?"
- "How to wake up a knocked out person"
- "My friend got choked out, what do I do?"
Police say Ringgold has ties to Clairton, McKeesport and Penn Hills.
Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}