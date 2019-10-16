WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - A giant rock sat inside a gas station in Washington County hours after someone used it to smash in the window and steal several items overnight.
The owner installed several security cameras, which caught the suspect in action. But just five hours later, workers said it looks like the same suspect returned for another burglary.
This latest smash-and-grab comes after police recently made an arrest in similar cases all along Jefferson Avenue. LaShawn Davis is now in the Washington County Jail in connection with previous burglaries.
Police said Davis was seen breaking into the Wine & Spirits store on Jefferson Avenue, and they said he is the one who broke into the Brew Avenue beer distributor twice in one night.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida speaks with the owner of a few of the businesses that have been targeted – on 11 News at 5.
