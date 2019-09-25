WASHINGTON CO., Pa. - Police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for multiple "smash-and-grab" burglaries in Washington County – all on the same street.
Police said there were four of those same crimes committed at three stores on Jefferson Avenue in Washington, and investigators believe the same person is responsible.
Surveillance video captured one of the incidents Sunday at the Wine & Spirits store.
The suspect was wearing a mask, attempted to pry open the cash register and stole liquor bottles before running away.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigation into Mac Miller's death leads to another arrest
- Transcript memo: Trump asked Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate Bidens
- Woman attacked while biking on popular trail, punched man in groin to get away
- VIDEO: Coast Guard stops submarine with $165 million of cocaine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
At the BP gas station up the street, there is another boarded-up door.
Police said a masked man broke in the door and stole cigarettes about 14 minutes before the beer distributor was burglarized.
According to investigators, the suspect caused a ton of damage -- only to get away with $20, one can of beer, some liquor bottles and cigarettes.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}