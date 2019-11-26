  • Busy Pittsburgh road shut down after contractor hits gas line

    PITTSBURGH - A busy Pittsburgh road is shut down Tuesday after a contractor hit a gas line.

    It happened just before noon at the corner of Smallman and 16th streets in the Strip District, according to Allegheny County. 

    Smallman Street is shut down between 15th and 17th streets until further notice.

