PITTSBURGH - A busy Pittsburgh road is shut down Tuesday after a contractor hit a gas line.
It happened just before noon at the corner of Smallman and 16th streets in the Strip District, according to Allegheny County.
Pittsburgh (Strip District): 16th St at Smallman - contractor struck a gas line; Smallman closed from 15th to 17th Sts until further notice.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 26, 2019
Smallman Street is shut down between 15th and 17th streets until further notice.
We're following this developing story. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
TRENDING NOW:
- WPIAL bans local high school from 2020 football playoffs for using ineligible player
- Woman walks into Oklahoma home, tries to take newborn baby, police say
- Man dies after being shot multiple times in Aliquippa; police following leads
- VIDEO: A serial killer at the VA hospital? What's behind a series of deaths
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}