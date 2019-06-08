BUTLER, Pa. - Hundreds of Jeeps and thousands of people are heading to Butler for the annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.
There are parking restrictions in downtown Butler as more than 3,000 Jeeps from more than 28 states invade the area. This is the eighth year for the festival.
Weekend events include a Jeep cruise, off-road trails, a Jeep Playground obstacle course and more. Most of the events take place at Coopers Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.
The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival celebrates Butler as the birthplace of the Jeep.
