  • Annual Jeep festival draws in thousands for weekend of fun

    Updated:

    BUTLER, Pa. - Hundreds of Jeeps and thousands of people are heading to Butler for the annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival.

    There are parking restrictions in downtown Butler as more than 3,000 Jeeps from more than 28 states invade the area. This is the eighth year for the festival.

    Related Headlines

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Butler County news. CLICK HERE to learn how.

    Weekend events include a Jeep cruise, off-road trails, a Jeep Playground obstacle course and more. Most of the events take place at Coopers Lake Campground near Slippery Rock.

    The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival celebrates Butler as the birthplace of the Jeep. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories