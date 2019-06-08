ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Allegheny County Department of Public Works has announced an emergency lane closure on Thompson Run Road in Ross Township.
The southbound lane is closed between Radcliff Drive and Babcock Boulevard due to a problem with the structural integrity of that lane on Thompson Run Bridge No. 3.
The SB lane of Thompson Run Rd. between Radcliff Dr. & Babcock Blvd. in Ross is closed due to concern about the structural integrity of that lane on Thompson Run Bridge No. 3. There’s no timetable for when the road will be completely reopened. Read more: https://t.co/5XbrWl2ffD pic.twitter.com/7Kb6xYsWUv— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 8, 2019
The county said stop signs will be used to control traffic where the road becomes a single lane. Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
It was discovered during an annual inspection Friday that a section of stone abutment had washed away due to recent storms, making the lane of the bridge potentially structurally deficient, according to the county.
There's currently no timetable when the road will completely reopen.
