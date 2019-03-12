SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – - A family is still looking for answers one year after 18-year-old Cameron Arlotta was killed in a car crash.
Police say he had been drinking with his friends all day, then was riding in the bed of a pickup truck driven by an underage girl when it went off the road and crashed down a hillside.
After a full 12 months, his family is asking if charges will ever be filed against the driver.
Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan talked to Arlotta’s mother. Watch her full report above to see how she is making due.
