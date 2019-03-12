  • Family still seeking answers 1 year after deadly crash

    SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – - A family is still looking for answers one year after 18-year-old Cameron Arlotta was killed in a car crash.

    Police say he had been drinking with his friends all day, then was riding in the bed of a pickup truck driven by an underage girl when it went off the road and crashed down a hillside. 

    After a full 12 months, his family is asking if charges will ever be filed against the driver.

