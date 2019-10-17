The first snow of the season has arrived at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia!
A dusting of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday along the mountain's 4,848-foot summit.
Click here for our LIVE interactive radar
“There’s nothing like the first snow of the year to get folks excited for skiing and snowboarding,” said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell. “And it’s right on schedule. We just wrapped up our summer operations this past Sunday, and a few days later we’ve got snow, so Mother Nature seems to be on the same page with us.”
The resort will be turning on its snowmaking system around Nov. 1 for the upcoming season.
Snowshoe plans to open Nov. 22, weather permitting.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pennsylvania pizza shop introduces 'hempperoni' pizza
- Daylight saving time 2019: When does it end; when do we turn the clocks back?
- Marine furious with CVS manager's handling of military photo
- VIDEO: ExxonMobil scouting for potential cracker site in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}