     The first snow of the season has arrived at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia!

    A dusting of snow fell overnight Wednesday into Thursday along the mountain's 4,848-foot summit. 

    “There’s nothing like the first snow of the year to get folks excited for skiing and snowboarding,” said Snowshoe spokesperson Shawn Cassell. “And it’s right on schedule. We just wrapped up our summer operations this past Sunday, and a few days later we’ve got snow, so Mother Nature seems to be on the same page with us.” 

    The resort will be turning on its snowmaking system around Nov. 1 for the upcoming season.

    Snowshoe plans to open Nov. 22, weather permitting.

