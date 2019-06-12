  • Car goes airborne before crashing into home, damaging gas line

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A car crashed through a yard and into a house, damaging a gas line, in Hempfield Township Wednesday morning.

    The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. on Willow Crossing Road.

    Officials said the car went about 100 feet after crashing off the road and over hedges, slamming into the home. At one point, the car went airborne.

    The driver of the car was not hurt, officials said.

    Damage was caused to the home, as well as the gas line. Until the gas line is fixed, no one can live in the home, officials said.

