BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. - We've been following the murder of a popular Indiana County dentist, Dr. John Yelenic, for years. Now the case will be featured on Friday's edition of "Dateline."
Yelenic was stabbed to death inside his Spring Street home in Blairsville back in 2006. He was murdered on the day his divorce with his wife was supposed to be finalized.
Investigators arrested Kevin Foley, a Pennsylvania state trooper who was dating the dentist's estranged wife at the time, for Yelenic's murder.
Foley was tried and convicted for Yelenic's murder. He's serving a life sentence.
Andrea Canning has more on the case on "Dateline," Friday 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
