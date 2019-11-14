  • Man, woman dead after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - A man and woman died after they were both shot late Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, authorities said.

    Police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the shooting in the area of Kelly and Collier streets.

    The man was found dead, lying next to a car, police said. The woman was in the street and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

    Investigators said they do not have any suspects.

