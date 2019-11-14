PITTSBURGH - A man and woman died after they were both shot late Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, authorities said.
Police were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. for the shooting in the area of Kelly and Collier streets.
The man was found dead, lying next to a car, police said. The woman was in the street and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.
Investigators said they do not have any suspects.
