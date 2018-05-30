  • Cashless tolling starting this weekend on Pa. Turnpike

    PENNSYLVANIA - Big changes are coming for drivers who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

    Cashless tolling starts this weekend.

    If you have an EZPass, you won't notice any changes. If you don't, you'll get your bill in the mail.

    The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is removing six on/off ramp plazas, which will allow drivers to continue on without slowing down.

