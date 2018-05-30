More than 100K gallons of sewage leaks near Myrtle Beach coastline

Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea told news outlets that a 24-inch sewer line broke Monday morning. Kruea said the pipe is around 30 or 40 years old.
He said the pipe walls had become thin through corrosion and that heavier-than-normal volume may have caused the pipe to break.
Kruea said most of the water was contained and collected.
Water quality was being tested at several areas, including a drainage basin and in the ocean.
