WEXFORD, Pa. - A bear was spotted outside a home in Wexford, according to a post on Nextdoor.
The post said the bear was caught on the deck of a home on Windwood Drive.
Photos show the bear trying to get food from bird feeders.
The person who posted the information said they have notified police.
