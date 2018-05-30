  • Bear spotted on deck of local home

    WEXFORD, Pa. - A bear was spotted outside a home in Wexford, according to a post on Nextdoor.

    The post said the bear was caught on the deck of a home on Windwood Drive.

    Photos show the bear trying to get food from bird feeders.

    The person who posted the information said they have notified police.

