Cat's ashes among items stolen during home burglary

DUQUESNE, Pa. - Images from a Duquesne man’s home surveillance system shows someone breaking into his house Monday morning.
You can see the man trying to get in through a sliding glass door while wearing gloves.
Once he got inside, the homeowner tells Channel 11 that he went through the house and stole a number of items including jewelry and ashes belonging to their family cat.
He has a message to the person who stole his belongings and is speaking with Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca for 11 at 11.
