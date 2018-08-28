  • Cat's ashes among items stolen during home burglary

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Images from a Duquesne man’s home surveillance system shows someone breaking into his house Monday morning.

    You can see the man trying to get in through a sliding glass door while wearing gloves.

    Once he got inside, the homeowner tells Channel 11 that he went through the house and stole a number of items including jewelry and ashes belonging to their family cat. 

    He has a message to the person who stole his belongings and is speaking with Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca for 11 at 11.

