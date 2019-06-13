MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled north central Pennsylvania Wednesday night.
USGS reported the quake occurred about 8:30 p.m. near Mifflintown. This is an area in Juniata County.
The rumbling occurred at a depth of just over 18 miles, according to USGS.
There are no reports yet of any damage.
.@USGS reports a magnitude 3.4 earthquake (preliminary) occurred at approximately 8:30 PM tonight in Juniata County, Pennsylvania. Please refer to https://t.co/N1wTHJcjPi for the latest information. Report any damage/impacts to local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/Ek0ODyAnar— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 13, 2019
