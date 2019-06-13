  • 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles central Pennsylvania

    MIFFLINTOWN, Pa. - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.4 magnitude earthquake rattled north central Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

    USGS reported the quake occurred about 8:30 p.m. near Mifflintown. This is an area in Juniata County.

    The rumbling occurred at a depth of just over 18 miles, according to USGS.

    There are no reports yet of any damage.

