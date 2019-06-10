CLEVELAND - A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded just outside of Cleveland Monday morning.
Did you feel that rumble this morning Cleveland? Well if you missed it, we caught this morning's earthquake on multiple #OHGO cameras. Check it out! #Clevelandreallyrocks pic.twitter.com/UjV60VlvpP— Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) June 10, 2019
According to the United States Geological Survey, it happened at 10:50 a.m. less than three miles from the suburb of Eastlake.
DEVELOPING: USGS: Prelim. magnitude 4.0 earthquake has hit northeast of Cleveland, Ohio. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 10, 2019
There are reports of people feeling it throughout northeast Ohio.
The largest earthquake to affect Ohio was a 5.0 magnitude in 1986, according to a meteorologist for WKYC.
Are earthquakes rare here? Well, uncommon may be a better word for it. Many remember the January 31, 1986 5.0 quake in this same area. Here's more info on that one. https://t.co/b4eEGWQqRd @wkyc #earthquake @wtam1100— Betsy Kling - WKYC Weather (@BetsyKling) June 10, 2019
