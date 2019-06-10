  • Magnitude 4.0 earthquake recorded in northeast Ohio

    CLEVELAND - A 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded just outside of Cleveland Monday morning.

    According to the United States Geological Survey, it happened at 10:50 a.m. less than three miles from the suburb of Eastlake.

    There are reports of people feeling it throughout northeast Ohio.

    The largest earthquake to affect Ohio was a 5.0 magnitude in 1986, according to a meteorologist for WKYC.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

