PITTSBURGH - The police chief spoke Friday to describe an altercation involving Alleghgeny County Controller Chelsa Wagner inside a hotel in Detroit.
Wagner and her husband were attending a concert in the city Wednesday when the incident took place. Her husband apparently became locked out of their room after being at the hotel bar, and when he went to get in security was called, followed by police.
Download the WPXI News App for the latest on this investigation
Detroit Police Chief James Craig would not go into details, but said there was "a level of intoxication" in both Wagner and her husband.
Craig said Wagner was "taken to the ground" by one of his officers, and she claims she injured her wrist when that happened.
Channel 11's Rick Earle is working to learn more about the incident. He will have a live report on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Report: Bills general manager says no deal for Antonio Brown
- Officers could seek charges against Allegheny Co. official following hotel incident, police say
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- VIDEO: Tractor-trailer Carrying Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Rolls Over
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}