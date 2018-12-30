  • Child killed, 2 others injured in house fire

    SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A child was killed and two other people were injured in a house fire in Indiana County Sunday morning, according to WJAC.

    The fire started around 7 a.m. at a home on Route 119 in the area of Leasure Run Road in North Mahoning Township.

    The two people injured were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, according to WJAC.

    The fire is still being investigated.

