SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A child was killed and two other people were injured in a house fire in Indiana County Sunday morning, according to WJAC.
The fire started around 7 a.m. at a home on Route 119 in the area of Leasure Run Road in North Mahoning Township.
The two people injured were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital, according to WJAC.
The fire is still being investigated.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
