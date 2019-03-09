CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Tonight, Chippewa Township detectives were at a Pittsburgh hospital, waiting to serve a warrant to Shawn LeClair.
Police say LeClair tried to steal a big-screen TV from the Chippewa Walmart. Then, after a scuffle with police, was life-flighted to Pittsburgh.
Detectives tell Channel 11, they tasered LeClair as he tried to run from the parking lot, and the shock agitated an underlying condition. Medics decided he needed additional medical treatment, including surgery.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is sorting through the timeline of events for WPXI 11 at 11.
