NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - The jury has found Demetrius Coleman guilty on three charges of third-degree homicide.
Coleman was behind the wheel on Thanksgiving Day 2016 when he was stopped by police.
He drove away after being stopped and, after running several stoplights, crashed into the car carrying David Bianco, his fiancée, Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter, Annika,
Coleman took the stand in his own defense and said that he did not intend to crash into them. He testified he was avoiding police because he was afraid and didn’t want to go to jail.
