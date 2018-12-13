Two new lawsuits have been filed against the Diocese of Pittsburgh and Bishop David Zubik, alleging they knew about and allowed of priests to sexually assault young boys.
The first lawsuit claims that Rev. Carl Roemele molested a victim multiple times when he was 13 and 14 years old in the 1970s.
The unnamed victim and his family were members of the St. Agatha parish in Bridgeville when the alleged attacks occurred.
According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday, Roemele had a close relationship with the victim’s parents and would take him to a cabin in Donegal where assaults are alleged to have occurred.
The second names Rev. Richard Lelonis, then at St. Luke’s in Carnegie, as the abusive priest.
According to the lawsuit, Lelonis sexually assaulted a boy between the time he was 8 and 12 years old in the late '60s and early '70s.
The victim was an altar boy when he met Lelonis, according to the lawsuit, and would be invited to shower at the rectory where Lelonis lived. During and after those showers the victim said he was sexually abused by Lelonis.
Channel 11 has reached out to the Diocese of Pittsburgh for comment on these new lawsuits. We will have a full report during 11 News at 5.
